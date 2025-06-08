Hickory Point Bank & Trust Buys 279 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.73.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

