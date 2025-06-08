OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $73,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

