Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $6,595,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE VZ opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,071.04. This trade represents a 28.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

