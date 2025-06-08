BCS Wealth Management Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,546,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602,115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538,409 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,622,000 after buying an additional 17,759,913 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,827,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

