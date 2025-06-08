Hickory Point Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4%

BAC stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $339.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

