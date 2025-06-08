Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $38,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,211,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $90.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

