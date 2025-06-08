Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,105 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $46,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $481.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

