Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

