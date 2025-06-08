JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Lifted by NavPoint Financial Inc.

NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

