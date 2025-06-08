Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,569,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $397,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.