1,769 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in American Express by 3.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 22,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $302.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.60 and a 200-day moving average of $289.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.