Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $421.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

