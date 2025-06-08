Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Trimmed by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $274.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

