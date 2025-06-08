Fertilizer Stocks To Research – June 5th

Union Pacific, CSX, Argan, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Norfolk Southern, and Teck Resources are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of nutrient-rich materials—such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium compounds—held on hand by producers, suppliers or farms for future use or sale. Maintaining adequate fertilizer stocks helps ensure a reliable supply through planting seasons, stabilizes pricing, and reduces the risk of application delays due to shortages. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.85 and its 200-day moving average is $232.39. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,498,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Argan (AGX)

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

NYSE:AGX traded up $15.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.56. 537,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,094. Argan has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $243.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,991,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,480,640. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,562. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.85 and a beta of 1.99. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.95 and a 200 day moving average of $240.90. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

TECK traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.76. 1,811,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,631. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 0.79. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

