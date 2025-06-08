Clean Yield Group Sells 130 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,547.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $179,715,000 after buying an additional 602,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.96.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $307.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

