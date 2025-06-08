Clean Yield Group Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $407.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

