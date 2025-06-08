4,119 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 418,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 68,927 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $401.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.50 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

