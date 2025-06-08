Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Griffith & Werner Inc.

Griffith & Werner Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $529.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

