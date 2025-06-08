Seilern Investment Management Ltd Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Seilern Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 0.6% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $170.15 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.29.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,188 shares of company stock valued at $367,289. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

