PFW Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PFW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 10.5% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $307.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,664 shares of company stock valued at $31,730,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

