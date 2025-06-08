Hickory Point Bank & Trust Sells 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.8% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.87. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

