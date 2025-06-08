KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $11.07 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,298 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

