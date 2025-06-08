Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $611,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,067 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $590.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $547.49 and its 200-day moving average is $541.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $591.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

