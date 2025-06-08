Wedmont Private Capital Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $370.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $371.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

