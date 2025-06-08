Wedmont Private Capital Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

NYSE MA opened at $590.03 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $591.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $547.49 and a 200 day moving average of $541.93. The company has a market capitalization of $537.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

