Professional Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.95. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.