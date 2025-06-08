Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,219 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 3.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,329,000 after buying an additional 1,378,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after buying an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Galvan Research dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $98.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

