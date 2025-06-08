Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,256,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.02 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

