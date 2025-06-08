Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10,846.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 20,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,035.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,014.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $993.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $979.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $793.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.50%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,926.72. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total value of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,242,687. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

