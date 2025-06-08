Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,019.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $672.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $616.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

