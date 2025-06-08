Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.48.

WFC opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

