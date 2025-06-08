Compass Planning Associates Inc Acquires 1,852 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.