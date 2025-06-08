Top Telecom Stocks To Research – June 7th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, AT&T, and CyberArk Software are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that provide telecommunications services—such as voice, data, broadband, cable and wireless networks. They give investors exposure to a capital-intensive, heavily regulated industry known for relatively stable cash flows and dividend payouts. Well-known examples include AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone and T-Mobile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $12.98 on Friday, reaching $246.95. 41,055,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,998,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.73 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $13.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,030.70. The stock had a trading volume of 956,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $919.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $974.97.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.54.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $199.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,412. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day moving average of $185.09. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 112.45, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.29. 6,620,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.57. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,394,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,705,993. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $11.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.06 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

