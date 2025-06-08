Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 2,084 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $339.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

