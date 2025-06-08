Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Trimmed by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.73 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.