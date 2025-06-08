RDA Financial Network Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

