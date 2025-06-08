Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 609,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,186,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 67,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $5,483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,587,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,570,192.16. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,770 shares of company stock valued at $32,036,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.3%

GOOGL opened at $173.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

