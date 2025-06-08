Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 281 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

