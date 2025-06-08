ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 678 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8%

International Business Machines stock opened at $268.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.17 and its 200-day moving average is $241.98. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.81 and a fifty-two week high of $270.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.