RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

