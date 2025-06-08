Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lessened by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.3% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $10,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.