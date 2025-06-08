PFW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VO opened at $274.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

