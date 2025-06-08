Kennebec Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kennebec Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VO stock opened at $274.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.69 and a 200 day moving average of $266.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

