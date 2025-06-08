Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

