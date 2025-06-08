SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 21,085 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 738.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Visa Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of V stock opened at $370.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.70. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $371.00. The firm has a market cap of $683.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,479. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

