Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Decreased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

