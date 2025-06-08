Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 620 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $116.19 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

