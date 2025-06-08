Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 2.4% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,747 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.2%

MCK stock opened at $712.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $731.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.46.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

