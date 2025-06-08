Flagship Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $626.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

