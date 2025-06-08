Promising Medical Stocks Worth Watching – June 7th

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Eli Lilly and Company are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device producers and healthcare service providers. By purchasing these equities, investors gain partial ownership in those companies and can benefit from their growth, dividends or share-price appreciation. Performance of medical stocks often reflects industry trends, regulatory approvals and research breakthroughs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.24. 12,558,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,173. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,519,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,683,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.32 on Friday, reaching $770.00. 2,068,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $729.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $770.87 and its 200-day moving average is $799.95.

